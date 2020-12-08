Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Video Center
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Preview: Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian clash for third straight state championship
Video
‘California has been winning too long.’ Elon Musk confirms move to Texas
NLRPD officer felled by COVID-19 laid to rest
Video
Bodycam video shows inmate’s escape from LRPD officer
Video
Storm Team
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Preview: Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian clash for third straight state championship
Video
Top Stories
Bryant reunion with Cowboys apparently canceled by COVID
NBA coaches attire: Masks are in, jackets are optional
Tide, Irish, Tigers, Buckeyes hold steady atop CFP rankings
Wilson shines as No. 5 Kansas beats No. 8 Creighton, 73-72
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Automotive Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Home for the Holidays
Santa’s Local Gifts
Family Health
Yoga Warriors 2020 postponed
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Santa Tracker
Drive On Arkansas
Military Greetings
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Jaymar Rector
Uncategorized
Posted:
Dec 8, 2020 / 04:42 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 8, 2020 / 04:42 PM CST
Trending Stories
Bodycam video shows inmate’s escape from LRPD officer
Video
Second stimulus checks: $1,200 direct payments may be back on the table
TV Schedule
Monday Night Mystery: Cleashindra Hall
Video
Runaway teen and infant daughter missing since November 22