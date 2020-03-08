Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan Places Hogs at Top of List Following Junior Day Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep three-star Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan is a very talented linebacker for his high school team, but at Arkansas he might move to a different position.

The 6-foot-0, 200-pound Hamilton-Jordan could find himself at safety in Arkansas’ scheme. He had an extensive conversation with Sam Pittman and Barry Odom on Saturday.

“I mean, it was different,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “From the time I got here to the time I left, Coach walked me out the door. I had one-on-one conversations with Coach Sam Pittman and Coach (Odom). They really want me here and they said I’m the guy.

“I play outside linebacker, but if I come here I’ll be a safety. He said they run a 3-3-5. He said they’ll have four safeties the first day of spring practice, and with me playing safety I’d get on the field faster. I’m going to graduate in December, so he said he needs me here. So, I liked the visit.”

Hamilton-Jordan brings outstanding credentials to defense regardless of the position. As a junior, he had 150 tackles, 18 for loss and five sacks. He talked about where Arkansas stands following the visit.

“Top of the list at the moment, I can say that. Who else is on the list? I’d say Iowa State and Kansas State. I’ll be taking a visit to KU, actually on the 21st of this month, then Iowa State on April 10-11.”

Since the visit seemed to really help the Razorbacks, what did you consider the highlight?

“The one-on-one meeting with Coach Pittman and Coach Odom,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “I’ll tell you seven words they want me to say: ‘Coach, I want to be a Razorback.’ Those are the seven words they want me to say, and after today, I’m thinking about it. This will possibly be my first official visit — I’ll have to set that up, but I want to do it. I want to set an official visit.”

What did you say to those seven words?

“I said I know two of them,” Hamilton-Jordan said. “They laughed. I can see myself here now, though, after today. I think it’s for me, I think it is.”

He holds offers from Arkansas, Tulsa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Kansas. The Hogs offered on Jan. 21.