Job Alert for 04-09-20

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Assistant Director for the Division of Youth Services

SALARY: Salary: $77,862.00

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, Arkansas

POSITION PROFILE:

The Arkansas Department of Human Services is seeking a DHS Assistant Director for the Division of Youth Services (DYS) to provide leadership for an agency division that provides an array of services for at-risk youth in community-based programs and adjudicated delinquents in residential treatment.

The State of Arkansas is committed to reforms and best practices that better serve the youth within the custody of DYS while properly utilizing evidence-based services in residential and community-based placement. This position is responsible for determining overall division goals and objectives of the Division’s range of residential and non-residential services which effectively respond to youth delinquency.

DIVISION SUMMARY PROFILE:

The Division of Youth Services (DYS) provides the following services: residential treatment, case management, counseling, medical and physical treatment, sex offender treatment, substance abuse treatment, detention, interstate compact, intensive supervision, tracking, restitution, and prevention.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in business administration, public administration, operational management or related field; plus 6 years of progressively more responsible management experience in a quality assurance program or related field, including 3 years in a professional managerial capacity.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

5 years of general juvenile justice work experience -OR- 5 years working with juvenile court involved at-risk youth at the State, or County, or Municipal level.

Knowledge of and 2 years of experience with overseeing and administering the following;

The Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program,

The Juvenile Accountability Block Grants Program (JABG) administered by the U. S. Justice Department’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP),

Title II of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Program (JJDP) federal formula grant program, Title V Local Delinquency Prevention Program of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Program (JJDP), The Annie E. Casey Foundation, Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI), Working with judicial districts / juvenile courts along with community-based providers and community stakeholders in developing and implementing pre-adjudication, court-based or prosecutorial based diversion programs. Experience writing / developing Request For Proposals (RFP) and developing performance indicators for juvenile justice contracts.

SALARY/BENEFITS:

This position provides a competitive salary of $77,862.00 with excellent benefits including group health and life insurance, state retirement plan, and a tax deferred compensation plan, holidays and annual leave time off.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Behavioral Health Aide

SALARY: $26,034 – $37,749 per year

JOB SUMMARY:

The Behavioral Health Aide is responsible for providing care to mental health patients. This position is governed by state and federal laws agency/institution policy.

TYPICAL FUNCTIONS:

Assists in the behavioral modification of emotionally disturbed and mentally ill patients and plans daily activities to meet individual prescribed treatment plan objectives. Receives briefings on patient behavior or incidents from previous shift personnel, participates in treatment planning meetings, documents observation of patient behavior in various circumstances, such as family visits, therapy, or group activities and recommends modification of treatment plan to supervisor, physician, or case manager. Directs patients in activities of daily living personal care skills, escorts patients to recreational activities, and instructs or assists in cleaning patients’ living quarters. Maintains and records patient behavioral observations and charts patients’ progress toward individualized training goals. Provide patients and families with support and instructions in areas of independent living and adaptation to disability or illness. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES, & SKILLS:

Knowledge of behavior modification and group dynamics. Ability to plan, demonstrate and oversee patient activities and patient care. Ability to observe and document patient behavior. Ability to recommend modification of treatment plans.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus one year of experience providing services to the mentally ill. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Certified Nursing Assistant

SALARY: $26,034 – $37,749 per year

SUMMARY:

The Certified Nursing Assistant is responsible for providing routine non-professional care of patients. The position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

TYPICAL FUNCTIONS:

Receives daily assignment and reviews previous shift reports. Performs or assists with patients’ personal care and hygiene activities, including bathing, grooming, and dressing. Observes patient to detect problems or changes and notifies nursing personnel as needed. Monitors and records vital signs and weight, empties catheters and urinals, collects urine specimens, and administers routine treatments. Provides assistance at mealtime by escorting patients or delivering trays, distributing meal cards, feeding, and cleaning patients or patient facilities. Performs housekeeping duties by cleaning patient rooms and equipment, disposing of and replacing linens, obtaining blankets, water, or other needed items, and counting and storing patient clothing. Assists patients with recreational activities or escorts patients to and from clinic appointments. Performs other duties as assigned.

SPECIAL JOB DIMENSIONS:

May be required to work rotating shifts or hours other than normal working hours. May require lifting and positioning patients, walking, use of restraints, and aggressive behavior management practices.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS:

Knowledge of patient care and personal hygiene practices. Ability to carry out and follow written instructions. Ability to monitor patients and record basic medical information. Ability to assist and/or instruct patients as needed.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma. Must be certified or eligible to become certified as a Certified Nursing Assistant within six months of employment. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES & REGISTRATIONS:

Must be certified as a Certified Nursing Assistant or eligible to become certified within six months of employment.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Residential Care Assistant

SALARY: $22,000 – $31,900 per year

SUMMARY:

The Residential Care Assistant is responsible for teaching life skills and providing guidance to residents of state-operated programs. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

TYPICAL FUNCTIONS:

Provides and instructs residents in living skills, such as personal hygiene, housekeeping procedures, financial management, and individual counseling. Ensures a clean, safe, and secure environment conducive to behavioral changes based on program rules and regulations. Assists case manager in writing individualized plans for residents, planning, monitoring, and developing progress reports. Observes residents to monitor activities and behavior, counsels residents to reinforce positive behaviors, and promotes social interaction. Maintains and compiles daily evaluations of behavioral reports by noting residents’ actions, medical problems, and disciplinary and rules violations. Organizes, arranges, and escorts residents on recreational activity trips, and conducts drills and physical training. Participates in the inspection of the living unit for fire, safety, and maintenance purposes. Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES & SKILLS:

Knowledge of institution residential services, rules, and regulations. Ability to oversee and direct residents of state institutions. Ability to observe residents and write detailed reports regarding residents’ behavior and progress. Ability to advise and counsel residents. Ability to perform general housekeeping duties.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; each applicant must complete two weeks of agency training. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Registered Nurse – Hospital

SALARY: $63,830 – 88,058

SUMMARY:

The Registered Nurse – Hospital is responsible for providing direct patient care and the provision of other patient services in a hospital setting. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy.

TYPICAL FUNCTIONS:

Provides technical supervision of nursing services staff by disseminating patient status information, assigning and reviewing work activities and documentation, providing nursing procedure instructions, and documenting performance. Records medical and family history of patients and current medication usage, conducts physical examinations, and monitors vital signs. Develops and updates patient care plan for completion of treatment goals. Reviews patient charts for physician orders, progress notes, and physical complaints. Responds to emergency or life-threatening situations and administers appropriate treatment. Coordinates patient’s laboratory or testing activities and physical or occupational therapy with other departments. Performs and reports on the inventory of narcotics, supplies, and equipment. Instructs or assists patients and/or family members with self-help procedures, including personal grooming, hygiene, medication, nutrition, and equipment use. Performs other duties as assigned.

SPECIAL JOB DIMENSIONS:

May be required to work rotating shifts or hours other than normal working hours or to be on call.

KNOWLEDGE, ABILITIES AND SKILLS:

Knowledge of professional nursing theories, concepts, and methods. Ability to develop patient care plan and participate in diagnosis and development of treatment goals. Ability to apply comprehensive nursing care to clients in all age groups in a hospital setting. Ability to assign and coordinate work activities and monitor the performance of subordinates. Ability to instruct patients and families on self-help care. Ability to assist physicians with routine and emergency care.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Licensed as a Registered Nurse by the Arkansas, State Board of Nursing in accordance with ACA 17-87-301; plus one year experience in nursing. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

Must be licensed as a Registered Nurse by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing in accordance with ACA 17-87-301. Additional requirements determined by the agency for recruiting purposes require review and approval by the Office of Personnel Management. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS, EXCEPT FOR CERTIFICATION OR LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS, UPON APPROVAL OF THE QUALIFICATIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Cardinal Health

JOB TITLE: Advanced Technology Sales Representative

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Cardinal Health has an immediate opening for an Advanced Technology Sales Specialist for our New Product Team selling Negative Pressure Wound Therapy, Advanced Wound Care, and advanced feeding tube placement (IRIS) products to the Acute Care hospital marketplace. This highly visible position, reporting directly to the Region Director, is responsible for meeting and exceeding sales goals by advancing high quality medical solutions utilizing a solution based sales model.

Territory:Arkansas, West Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida Panhandle.~75% travel depending on candidate location within territory.

Driving sales to achieve sales goals across assigned product categories within assigned geography through:

Collaborating with regionally aligned account executives and product specialty reps to drive incremental revenue and achieve target sales goals within the context of overall account strategy

Identifying, qualifying, preparing, and executing effective sales strategies that maintain the existing base of business, but are disproportionately focused on supporting the close of competitive and revenue growth opportunities

Providing clinical expertise to supply chain partners and end users while maintaining positive working relationships with Distribution and GPO partners

Developing mastery of all products and sales applications by demonstrating ongoing competency

Presenting proposals, negotiating pricing and effectively differentiating product offerings

Completing in-servicing that is beyond the scope of account executives or other specialty product reps on assigned products, including demonstrating product applications, functionality and use

Assisting customers with backorders and other related service issues when they cannot be resolved by the customer service team or account executives

Effectively utilizing and updating sales tools to accurately address trends in existing base of business, create call strategies, and to manage territory and strategic business plans, including

Leading territory opportunity development and activities that translate to accurate monthly, quarterly, and annual projections.

Completing all administrative requirements in a timely and comprehensive manner (expenses, compliance, salesforce.com, as directed)

Maintaining and documenting required activity level – following established guidelines for number of calls / day, # products presented /account, and # contacts/account.

Educating buyers and promoting Cardinal’s products through participation in sales meetings, training programs, conventions, and trade shows

Demonstrating behaviors that enable effective selling of Cardinal products, including:

Meeting and maintaining the requirements of all key vendor credentialing entities

Maintaining knowledge of the current industry / competitive landscape including GPOs, healthcare economics, reimbursement, competitors and competitive products etc.

Fostering productive relationships with Marketing, Customer Service, and other key internal stakeholder groups.

Resolving customer complaints in accordance with Company policy, and advising sales management promptly of any situation beyond the Sales Representative’s authority.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree required

Minimum of two years of documented outside sales success in a competitive, sophisticated environment (complex capital or tangible products including medical/surgical, copiers, payroll solutions, information systems)

Key account development with experience accessing and developing key hospital decision-makers and influencers

Medical Device industry experience preferred

Documented history of sales quota attainment/exceeding sales goals (2+ Years)

Documented history of exceeding customer expectations

Knowledge of hospital acute market

Ability to understand complex contracting and develop sound financial business case

Strong computer acumen and business application

Strong verbal, written and interpersonal communication skills

Valid Driver’s License required

Ability to travel domestically and within region often involving overnight stays and stays up to one week in duration

WHAT IS EXPECTED OF YOU AND OTHERS AT THIS LEVEL:

Applies advanced knowledge and understanding of concepts, principles, and technical capabilities to manage a wide variety of projects

Participates in the development policies and procedures to achieve specific goals

Recommends new practices, processes, metrics, or models

Works on or may lead complex projects of large scope

Projects may have significant and long-term impact

Provides solutions which may set precedent

Independently determines method for completion of new projects

Receives guidance on overall project objectives

Acts as a mentor to less experienced colleagues

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Compass Group, North America

JOB TITLE: Director of Dining Services

JOB SUMMARY:

The Director of Dining Services is an exciting opportunity for an energetic, entrepreneurial manager who is constantly seeking a better way to conduct business. This key leadership position is directly responsible for the successful operation of Dining Services. The Director ensures client, customer service/satisfaction with efficient cost effective management that both meets and exceeds stated expectations. They are responsible for all foodservice-related activities; including residential, retail and catering etc, quality improvement, sanitation, infection control, and all client-related activities.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manages salaried managers and hourly associates in the Food Service Department

Oversees the overall direction, coordination, and evaluation of the account

Interviews, hires, and trains associates; plans, assigns, and directs work; appraises performance; rewards and disciplines associates; addresses complaints and resolves problems

Prepares and manages annual budget

Utilize company systems for completion of required daily/weekly/monthly reports such as inventory, cash reports, production records, payroll/time-keeping, etc.

Oversees and participates in the preparation and service of food and beverage items in adherence to company food standards for preparation, presentation, sanitation and safety (meeting HACCP and OSHA guidelines) and portion control

Other duties as assigned

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

B.S. Degree in Food Services Technology/Management or related field; or A.A. Degree plus four years of directly related experience preferred

Food service management in a higher education setting preferred

Five to seven years of direct foodservice operational management experience with inventory and purchasing knowledge

Strong knowledge of food and catering trends with a focus on quality, production, sanitation, food cost controls, and presentation

Previous P&L accountability or contract-managed service experience is desirable

Strong supervisory, leadership, management and coaching skills

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

Ability to communicate on various levels to include management, client, customer and associate levels

Excellent financial, budgetary, accounting and computational skills

Proficient computer skills to include; various computer programs, Microsoft Office programs, e-mail and the Internet

ServSafe® Certified

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: White County

JOB TITLE: Pharmacist

JOB DETAILS:

Education: Graduate of an accredited school of pharmacy with a five year

Baccalaureate degree or a six year Doctor of Pharmacy Degree. Maintains

a current license and continuing education credits required in the state

of Arkansas. A graduate intern must be properly registered with the

Arkansas State Board of Pharmacy. Training and Experience: Previous

hospital experience as an intern or pharmacist preferred. Understanding

of overall pharmacy operations. Requires initiative, good character and

the ability to assume responsibilities. Job Knowledge: Understanding the

functions required to provide pharmaceuticals to inpatient and

outpatient use. Delivers appropriate care to patients from neonatal

through geriatrics with regards to age specific considerations (see

attached sheet). Stays current by various methods, which may include

professional journals, inservices and professional meetings. Utilizes

drug information to improve the quality of care for our patients.

Responsible for implementing all pharmacy policies and procedures

throughout the hospital. Assumes responsibilities of the department in

the absence of the Director. Supervises the technicians in daily

functions allowed by the State Board of Pharmacy. Provides drug

information to physicians and other hospital personnel. Compounds and

dispenses medications needed for inpatient, employee and outpatient

services. Prepares and properly labels intravenous solutions. Reviews

physicians orders for drug interactions and any possible dosage errors.

Assists in the purchase of supplies. Prepares and maintains records and

performs related work as required.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

EMPLOYER: Ally Bank

JOB TITLE: Customer Solutions Representative – Collector

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Pay starting at $16.00 per hour plus monthly incentive potential!

If you are skilled in customer service and love to help people find solutions, this may be a great fit for you! You’ll be helping our customers while working in a fun team environment. You’ll leave at the end of the day feeling like you made a difference. As an Ally team member, you’ll be contacting Ally auto loan customers to remind them about late or missed payments, getting the facts about the reasons for delinquency and helping customers bring their accounts current by negotiating payment arrangements.

We offer the respected history of a great brand and excellent benefits. The team receives extensive training with an emphasis on compliance, and negotiating and selling skills to ensure collection routines are consistent and based on industry best practices.

WHAT YOU’LL DO:

You will work quickly and accurately to contact customers to determine a reason for payment delinquency and negotiate payment commitment while maintaining a professional nature. Using a computerized system for tracking, information gathering, and troubleshooting, you will complete phone calls to meet required performance standards and metrics. Maintaining strict confidentiality, you will respond to customer inquiries via telephone, Shaw workflows, CRTS and/or e-mails within an established time frame. You will document all accounts accurately, clearly and concisely noting the reason for hardship and potential repossession loss as well as adhere to all state and federal laws in the handling of accounts

WHAT YOU’LL NEED:

HS diploma or equivalent required

Prior experience in financial services or similar industry preferred (Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree in business or related field may be used as a proxy for experience)

Skip tracing skills preferred

Attention to detail coupled with professional phone etiquette

Good follow up and persuasive negotiation skills

Strong ability to identify potential loss situations and make appropriate recommendations to mitigate loss

Ability to work a flexible schedule which may include weekends, holidays and overtime as necessary to meet business needs

Completion of an assessment is required

WHAT’S IN IT FOR YOU?

Ally’s compensation program offers market-competitive base pay and pay-for-performance incentives (bonuses) based on achieving personal and company goals. But Ally’s total compensation — or total rewards — extends beyond your paycheck and is designed to support and enrich your personal and professional life, including:

Time Away : competitive holiday and flexible paid-time-off, including time off for volunteering and voting.

: competitive holiday and flexible paid-time-off, including time off for volunteering and voting. Planning for the Future: benefits to help you plan for the near and long term including an industry-leading 401K retirement savings plan with matching and company contributions, student loan and 529 educational assistance programs, tuition reimbursement and other financial well-being programs.

benefits to help you plan for the near and long term including an industry-leading 401K retirement savings plan with matching and company contributions, student loan and 529 educational assistance programs, tuition reimbursement and other financial well-being programs. Supporting your Health & Well-being: flexible health and insurance options including dental and vision, pre-tax Health Savings Account with employer contributions and a total well-being program that helps you and family stay on track physically, socially, emotionally and financially.

flexible health and insurance options including dental and vision, pre-tax Health Savings Account with employer contributions and a total well-being program that helps you and family stay on track physically, socially, emotionally and financially. Building a Family: adoption, surrogacy and fertility support as well as benefits that help you take care of your family — parental and caregiver leave, back-up child and adult/elder day care program and child-care discounts.

adoption, surrogacy and fertility support as well as benefits that help you take care of your family — parental and caregiver leave, back-up child and adult/elder day care program and child-care discounts. Work-Life Integration: other benefits including LifeMatters® Employee Assistance Program, subsidized and discounted Weight Watchers® program and other employee discount programs.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.