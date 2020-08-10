Job Alert for the week of August 8: Business, Medical, Education, Information Technology & more

EMPLOYER: Shorter College

JOB TITLE: Financial Aid Coordinator/Default Prevention Manager

LOCATION: North Little Rock, AR

SALARY EXPECTATIONS: Commensurate with Experience and Education

WORK SCHEDULE: 40 hours a week

SUMMARY, ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: The Default Manager is responsible for providing counseling, information, and assistance to students in accordance with federal requirements and the schools default prevention program. This is a security sensitive position that must follow all Federal and State regulations and guidance.

EDUCATION and EXPERIENCE: Education: Bachelor’s Degree with a concentration in business/account is desired. Associate Degree in business/accounting or a related field required. Minimum of two years of experience in federal student financial aid regulations required. Must be computer literate and efficient in Microsoft Excel.

SECURITY CLEARANCE: Due to the required access to federal student aid systems, candidate cannot be currently in default on Title IV student loans.

LANGUAGE SKILLS: Communication – Ability to communicate verbally and in writing clearly and concisely. Customer Oriented – Ability to take care of the customers’ needs while following company procedures. Detail Oriented – Ability to pay attention to the minute details of a project or task. Strong

organizational and computer skills.

REASONING ABILITY: Knowledge of state and federal financial aid requirements (Arkansas). Knowledge of Federal student loans rules and regulations. Enthusiastic – Ability to bring energy to the performance of a task. Friendly – Ability to exhibit a cheerful demeanor toward others. Initiative – Ability to make decisions or take actions to solve a problem or reach a goal. Interpersonal – Ability to get along well with a variety of

personalities and individuals. Reliability – The trait of being dependable and trustworthy. Technical Aptitude –

Ability to comprehend complex technical topics and specialized information.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS: Not Applicable

WORK ENVIRONMENT: Must be willing and able to work some evening and weekend hours and be flexible to adjust schedule as needed to best meet division and student needs and availability.

HOW TO APPLY: Applicants may submit a resume and cover letter to humanresources@shortercollege.edu or Mail to: 604 Locust Street, North Little Rock AR, 72214

EMPLOYER: Arkansas Department of Human Services

JOB TITLE: Nurse Practitioner

JOB LOCATION: Little Rock, AR

MINIMUM STARTING SALARY: $89,368

RESPONSIBILITIES: Direct nursing services for 67 RN’s & 10 RN Supervisors, maintaining compliance with state and federal regulations for the Home and Community Based Medicaid waiver programs.

REQUIREMENTS: If you have at least two years’ experience as a Nurse Supervisor then email your resume to: dhs.recruiting@dhs.arkansas.gov

TITLE: Executive Director of Translational Research Institute

OVERVIEW:

This high profile position reports directly to the Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical and Translational Research/Translational Research Institute (TRI) Director and will champion an innovative research leadership institute that addresses intra-campus coordination, community engagement, clinical trials, and external collaboration opportunities. The Executive Director leads the development of TRI initiatives from concept through defining strategic direction to ultimate implementation. As an ambassador for the TRI Leadership Council, she/he establishes lines of communication with all key stakeholders at local, state, and national levels. The Executive Director is responsible for monitoring the budget and will supervise TRI programmatic activities.

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has a unique combination of education, research, and clinical programs that encourages and supports teamwork and diversity. We champion being a collaborative health care organization, focused on improving the health, health care, and well-being of Arkansans.

UAMS offers amazing benefits and perks:

Health: Medical, Dental, and Vision plans available for staff and family

Holiday, Vacation and Sick Leave

Education discount for staff and dependents (undergraduate only)

Retirement: Up to 10% matched contribution from UAMS

Basic Life Insurance up to $50,000

Career Training and Educational Opportunities

Merchant Discounts

Concierge prescription delivery on the main campus when using UAMS pharmacy

SALARY: Offered commensurate with experience

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s Degree plus 10 years experience, including at least five (5) years of management/supervisory experience and experience managing a large NIH grant.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Human subjects research experience

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.

JOB TITLE: Website Coordinator

JOB DUTIES:

The Website Coordinator works with departments and teams to design, develop, and produce content for ASU-Beebe’s website, mobile application, and portals (75%). This position engages Student, Faculty and Staff ITS support in the VTSC (25%).

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides oversight to content management system for website Develops forms, templates, code for forms, and emails for website Monitors website and assists users with implementing search engine optimization Collaborates with Marketing and Public Relations within Institutional Advancement in implementing design, layout, navigation, and functionality changes for end user usability and access improvement Tests and evaluates updated content to identify and resolve content or functionality errors Utilizes best practices to design and write all forms of end-user documentation including user guides, online help, training materials, quick-reference guides, etc. Administers/customizes college portals Manages Incident, Request, Problem, Change and Project tasks using the ServiceDesk ITSM platform Fulfills standard service requests within specified service level agreement targets Provides personal computer support, technical help, and/or basic software support, data analysis, project coordination, installation, and helpdesk assistance Manages the website employee directory Monitors the technical health of the website daily, including but not limited to: Ensure pages are updated and keywords are utilized Check insight reports daily for search engine optimization and accessibility Troubleshoot for errors such as broken links, coding, spelling, headings, images, videos, etc. Monitor website traffic (i.e. how much traffic the website receives, which pages are viewed, and how long individual pages are viewed) Performs any other related duties as required or assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS (skills, certifications, education):

Minimum of a bachelor’s degree in communications, computer science, or related field

Working knowledge of web structure, user experience, accessibility standards, industry trends and best practices

Experience developing information architecture, site maps, and navigation

Content management system skills (prefer enterprise systems such as Sitecore)

Deep understanding of metadata and search engine optimization

Strong analytical skills and use of analytic tools such as Google Analytics, heat mapping, etc.

Project management experience, organizational skills and aptitude for managing time, meeting deadlines, upwardly managing approvals and handling multiple projects simultaneously

Solid conceptual thinking with competency in solving problems and clearly explaining rationale and recommendations

Ability to work in a fast-paced, agile environment with a diverse range of people and experience

PAY: $47,000

LOCATION: Beebe Campus

ABOUT THE COMPANY: ASU-Beebe is a public two-year college with its main campus located in Beebe, Arkansas on the 67/167 corridor approximately 35 miles north of the state’s capitol of Little Rock.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY.