Jones Makes Citizen Naismith Player Of The Year List

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas junior Mason Jones is one of 30 players named to the midseason list for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today.

Ten semifinalists for the 2020 Citizen Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will be announced on March 5 and the finalists will be revealed on March 17. The winner will be announced on April 5 at the Naismith Awards Brunch in Atlanta.

Jones, who ranks second in the NCAA in free throws made (154), currently leads the SEC in scoring (20.0 ppg) and is the only player in the league to lead his team in scoring, rebounding (6.0 avg.), assists (77) and steals (39). He also the only player in the SEC to rank among the league’s top 20 in both scoring (1st) and rebounding (20th) while also ranking among the league’s top 11 in steals (6th; 1.7 avg.) and assists (11th; 3.3 avg.).

The Desoto, Texas, native additionally ranks among the SEC leaders in free throw percentage (6th; 82.4%), defensive rebounds (6th; 1.54 avg.), 3-point field goals made per game (8th, 2.0 avg.), field goals made (8th; 130) and field goal percentage (11th; 42.5%).

Jones, a three-time SEC Player of the Week in 2019-20, has scored at least 30 points five times this season, including 41 points versus Tulsa and 40 versus Alabama. He is just the third SEC player over the last 30 years to have multiple 40-point games. Others include Kentucky Jodie Meeks (3) and LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal (2).

