JT Towers Ready to get to Arkansas Following Visit

FAYETTEVILLE — Joe T. Robinson three-star linebacker JT Towers took an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.

He committed to the Razorbacks on Jan. 6 and is ready to sign on Feb. 5. Following the visit, Towers reflected back on how it went.

“It was great, just getting up here, getting a little taste of where I’m going to be for the next four years,” Towers said. “I’m just ready to get up here and get to work.”

It has been a busy month for Towers since he was offered by Arkansas and then committed.

“I got the offer and committed right away,” Towers said. “Ever since then, local news stations and all that have been talking to me a lot. I’m just kind of getting adjusted to all that and what it’s going to be like when I get up here.”

For Towers, he was hosted by Blayne Toll who just arrived in January. Towers is already familiar with Toll and another teammate.

“I already knew some of the guys, I grew up around Treylon (Burks) and Blayne Toll and those guys,” Towers said. “Getting to come up here and them taking me in with open arms, it’s been a really great weekend.”

How is Toll adjusting to college?

“He’s been doing good,” Towers said. “He’s getting in the groove with the workouts and he kinda gave me the rundown on what to expect.”

Being this close to actually being a Razorback is it surreal for you?

“Yeah, it’s kind of weird, I kind of always knew I was going to end up here,” Towers said. “I don’t know how to explain it. It’s just special how it’s all come together.”

Towers, 6-4, 210, talked about what he will do between now and when he reports in the summer.

“I’m having surgery next Wednesday so I’m just rehabbing and getting back right, putting on weight, as much as I can, before I get up here,” Towers said.

Since he’s solid to the Razorbacks he admitted he worked on some of the other recruits as well.

“For sure,” Towers said. “Big Rob (Robert Scott), talked to him quite a bit. He’s a good player, we need him here. The tight end, (Brandon) Frazier, I was talking to him for a little bit Friday night. He seems like a great guy. I hope they make the right decision.”

At Arkansas, Towers will be coached by Rion Rhoades who is new as well. Rhoades came to Arkansas after being the head coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College the past 14 years.

“Coach Rhoades is the one that recruited me and kind of went to bat for me to get me an offer, just getting to spend some time with him this weekend, he’s a great guy,” Towers said. “He’s going to put me in good positions on the field. I’ll take some of his knowledge of the game and translate it into my game. We’re both going to have to prove ourselves on the big stage, I’m looking forward to it.”

As a senior, Towers had 171 tackles, 105 solo, 47 for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.