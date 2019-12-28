JUCO Quarterback, Formerly at North Texas, Plans to Attend Arkansas as Walk-on Recruit

FAYETTEVILLE — Kilgore (Texas) College quarterback Cade Pearson plans to attend Arkansas as a walk on.

Pearson, 6-3, 223, played his high school football at Texas High School in Texarkana. He signed with North Texas in the Class of 2017. He chose North Texas over Wyoming and others.

Pearson opted to leave North Texas following his redshirt freshman season in 2018. At North Texas he was buried behind Mason Fine on the depth chart. He completed 4 of 4 passes for 17 yards with North Texas.

He transferred to Kilgore and helped the team to an 8-2 record in 2019. He backed up Jacob Frazier this fall. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. He also rushed 24 times for 141 yards and five touchdowns.

At Texas High, Pearson passed for 3,136 yards during his junior and senior seasons while completing 221 of his 400 total pass attempts for a 55.25 completion percentage. Pearson threw for 32 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in those two seasons.

Pearson said Saturday he’s waiting for Kilgore to send his transcript to Arkansas. He said he had applied and could be at Arkansas for the spring semester.

The Hogs currently have redshirt freshman KJ Jefferson, sophomore John Stephen Jones and senior Jack Lindsey returning at quarterback.

Sam Pittman recently hired Kendal Briles to be the offensive coordinator and in charge of the quarterbacks.