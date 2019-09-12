K2 drug kills 39 Arkansas inmates, latest smuggle busted

LEE COUNTY, Ark. (KLRT)- The Arkansas Dept. of Corrections has announced they have recovered a backpack full of dangerous contraband, including the deadly K2 drug.

Officers found the dropped bag in a field near Alligator Bayou Bridge, which was to be smuggled in by an inmate scheduled to work in the area.

Officers found 1.4 pounds of K2 synthetic marijuana- While it may not sound like a lot, the communications director at ADC says just the one drop of it could be enough for everyone in the prison.

In the last two years alone, K2 accounts for 39 prisoner deaths at the department, not including new deaths in 2019.

“Any kind of synthetic marijuana can have disastrous affects, physical affects on you, emotionally affects on you- I mean truly, when we say it can kill you, we’re not exaggerating,” director Dina Tyler said. “It can kill you,” she added. “And it just blows the mind that somebody would actually use that.”

“That backpack [also] contains several cell phones, several pounds of tobacco, some clothing that is not allowed [and] some chargers for cell phones…”

The cell phones are said to be dangerous because they can be used to communicate with the outside, orchestrating illegal plans. Also, street clothes pose danger because they can be used to disguise inmates, in order to escape. Additionally, the trade and sell of goods like tobacco causes problems among people in prison.

Officials say they’re doing their very best to keep the people who are incarcerated safe and alive.