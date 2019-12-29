Kevin Compton Gets Good News from Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Watson Chapel athlete Kevin Compton got the news on Sunday he was wanting.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman contacted him and gave Compton the opportunity to be a Razorback. Compton, 6-2, 175, can play wide receiver or defensive back.

“Coach had called me and he was basically just telling me he really liked me watching my film,” Compton said. “That I could really help them on both sides of the ball and special teams. He was gonna prefer walk-on me and all those things.”

As a senior, Compton carried one time for two yards and caught 14 passes for 361 yards and six touchdowns on offense. On defense, Compton finished with 33 tackles, 12 solo, one tackle for loss, a pair of pass breakups and two interceptions. As a junior he had 10 interceptions. On special teams in 2019, Compton returned 11 kickoffs for 274 yards and one punt for 18.

Compton can play on either side of the ball in college just as he did at Watson Chapel. He talked about his preference for a position on Sunday.

“It doesn’t matter,” Compton said. “I like to play both sides. It really doesn’t matter. Whatever coach needs me to play that’s what I’m gonna do. That’s what I have always did. It doesn’t really matter the receiver side or the defensive side. It doesn’t really matter to me.”

He will officially visit Arkansas the Jan. 31-Feb. 2 weekend.

“It means a lot to me being one of the few kids in Arkansas that gets an opportunity to go play for the Hogs,” Compton said. “Him showing me that type of love just means a lot. It shows me the type of person he is and what type of coach. It really means a lot.”

Arkansas’ search took awhile before Hunter Yurachek hired Pittman, but count Compton among those elated the search ended like it did.

“I’m glad we’ve got coach Sam Pittman,” Compton said.

Compton had a scholarship offer to Louisiana as well as others and a preferred walk-on offer from Baylor.

He’s also an outstanding baseball player.