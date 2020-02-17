Kjerstad Named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas baseball’s Heston Kjerstad has been named one of Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s National Players of the Week for his opening weekend performance against Eastern Illinois.

Kjerstad, a junior outfielder from Amarillo, Texas, put together a 7-for-12 performance at the plate, recording five extra-base hits, including four home runs. He tallied 10 RBIs, scoring six times, walking twice, to finish with 20 total bases.

He began the year with a 3-for-4 performance on Feb. 14, including an RBI single and two solo home runs. It was the fifth time in his career he had hit multiple homers in a game. Kjerstad would accomplish the feat again in the series finale as part of a 3-for-5 day, launching a three-run dinger and a solo hot, as well as a two-RBI double.

All seven hits brought in at least one run during the weekend against the Panthers. Kjerstad finished the series with a .583/1.667/.643 line at the plate in 12 at-bats.

Kjerstad and the Razorbacks face a short week and an extended weekend as Arkansas welcomes Gonzaga to Baum-Walker Stadium for a four-game series on Feb. 20-23.

For more information on Arkansas Baseball, follow @RazorbackBSB on Twitter.