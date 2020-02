LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock defeated Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday 79-63, clinching at least the title of Sun Belt co-champs. Markquis Nowell continued his conference player of the year worthy run, scoring 32.

FOX16’s Nick Walters recaps the action, as Nowell and head coach Darrell Walker speak after the win.

The first-place Trojans face Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Saturday with the chance to take sole possession of the league title.