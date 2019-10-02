Local man uses feet instead of hands: Turns disability into ability

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark.- A local man is beating the odds against him and has been since he was born- facing adversity head on.

Not having the use of his hands, Jay Rice, of Heber Springs, does things with his feet.

He and his son Jacob are quite the duo at throwing horseshoes, which is his latest unconventional endeavor- and he’s pretty good at it.

Rice was born with the condition arthrogryposis. Doctors said he wouldn’t live, much less, walk if he did.

At 40 years old, Rice is throwing horseshoes with his son and wife, among another tasks and activities, like playing instruments and using the computer.

Rice is also an evangelist, which he devotes much time to, with his online ministry.