LSU dominates glass but survives Arkansas, 79-77, on Wednesday in Baton Rouge

The Arkansas Razorbacks were demolished on the glass — minus-29 overall, including minus-20 in offensive rebounding — but the Hogs battled back for a one-point lead at 0:21 before LSU freshman Trendon Watford scored inside and made a free throw with 8.4 seconds left as the Tigers held on for a 79-77 home win on Wednesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Arkansas (12-2, 1-1 SEC) failed to match its best start to a season through the first 14 games in 25 years (the 2004-05 Hoop Hogs started 13-1). The Razorbacks — ranked NCAA NET No. 21 coming into the game — fell to 2-2 in true road games and 3-2 in all games played away from Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Defending league-champion LSU (10-4, 2-0 SEC) avenged last season’s home loss to Arkansas, a 90-89 Hogs’ upset win on Feb. 2, 2019, over the then-19th-ranked Tigers at the PMAC.

Junior guard Mason Jones led the Hogs with 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists before fouling out inside the final minute of the game. Senior grad-transfer Jimmy Whitt, Jr., finished with 22 points and 3 rebounds. Sophomore guard Isaiah Joe had 13 points — all in the second half — including an old-fashioned three-point play on a lay-in and free throw with 21 seconds remaining that gave Arkansas a 77-76 lead.

Watford led LSU with 21 points and 9 rebounds. Senior guard Skylar Mays had 19 points and 4 rebounds. Sophomore forward Darius Days finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Sophomore guard Javonte Smart had 10 points and 5 rebounds.

LSU outrebounded Arkansas 53-24, including a 23-3 advantage on the offensive glass. The Tigers outscored the Hogs 26-0 in second-chance-points, and they won points-in-the-paint at 34-24.

LSU led 24-23 when Arkansas sprang a 12-0 run that was capped by a deep 3-pointer by Jones for a 35-24 Hogs’ lead at the 4:05 mark. Jones had 7 points and Bailed had 5 in the surge.

The Tigers answered as Days made two 3-pointers as the catalyst to a 13-5 LSU run to close the half with Arkansas leading 40-37. The run included a 3-of-4 free-throw possession that was the result of a common foul followed by a technical foul on Arkansas sophomore Reggie Chaney, which gave him 4 first-half fouls. And Joe played only 10 scoreless first-half minuts due to foul trouble.

Jones had 15 points, Whitt 12, and Bailey 8 in the first half as Arkansas shot 16-of-31 from the field for 51.6%, including 5-of-13 from 3 for 38.5%. Arkansas was 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. The Hogs’ defense limited a good field-goal shooting LSU team (the Tigers came in at 49.9% on the season) to just 13-of-33 for 39.4%, including 3-of-10 from 3 for 30.0%. The Tigers were 8-of-12 from the foul line for 66.7%.

LSU dominated the rebounding department (25-13, including 10-0 on the offensive glass for an 11-0 advantage in second-chance-points). Arkansas won the turnover battle, 6-3, as well as points-off-turnovers (9-4).

After LSU, the Razorbacks are back on the road for an SEC game at Ole Miss on Saturday, Jan. 11.The Hogs will then return home for games against Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Jan. 15, and Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 18.