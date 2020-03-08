Mason Brotherton Talks Arkansas Junior Day, Jon Cooper and Much More

FAYETTEVILLE — Mena three-star tight end Mason Brotherton was among the visitors at Arkansas’ Junior Day on Saturday.

Brotherton was 6-foot-3, 225-pounds when measured and weighed on Saturday. He talked about how the visit went since he has been to Arkansas numerous times previously.

“New coaching staff,” Brotherton said. “I have been up here many times. I have seen all the great facilities, but to develop a relationship with some of the new coaches is awesome.”

How did the meeting with Coach Jon Cooper, who is in charge of tight ends, go?

“We just started talking a month or two ago,” Brotherton said. “He told me I’m just as close as any other tight end getting an offer he just hasn’t seen me in person yet. He wants to see me move around in person. He said he will get down there this spring and watch me practice and then we’ll go from there. He said I have a really good chance. They have a lot of faith in me.”

Brotherton talked about the highlight of the visit.

“The biggest highlight for me I try to look at it if I wasn’t going here to play football if I was just going here to be a student would I still enjoy it,” Brotherton said. “Like being on campus and what not and I think I really would. The great opportunities they have here and the coaches. The coaches are great guys also. They can help me with anything off the field or on the field.”

Brotherton will go to Louisiana-Monroe next weekend for a Junior Day. He has offers there, Kansas, Coastal Carolina, Memphis and Mercer. Arkansas and many others are very interested.

As a junior, Brotherton caught 21 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass and rushed twice for five yards. In limited duty on defense, Brotherton had five tackles, all for loss, four sacks, one quarterback hurry and a forced fumble. He really made his presence felt on defense in the Elkins game.

As far as Arkansas, did they tell you how many tight ends they may sign in this class?

“They want five tight ends on the roster is what I have heard, but not sure how many they are signing in my class,” Brotherton said.

Arkansas doesn’t have five scholarship tight ends for the upcoming 2020 season and they will lose one tight end, senior Blake Kern, following that. Is the opportunity to come in and have a chance to play early something you like about Arkansas?

“Yeah, no doubt,” Brotherton said. “I know anywhere I go I have to compete for a spot. As far as who is ahead of me I’m not really concerned. I’m gonna come in, compete and earn my job anywhere I go. The opportunity to play early is really intriguing. Anywhere I go I’m gonna compete for that spot and I’m gonna earn it if I do play.”

