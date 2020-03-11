McTelvin Agim Helps Himself With All-Star Games, NFL Combine and Arkansas’ Pro Day

FAYETTEVILLE — McTelvin Agim was one of four former Razorbacks who attended the 2020 NFL Combine and he also played in a couple of all-star games as well.

On Wednesday, Agim was one of 12 former Razorbacks participating in the Arkansas Pro Day. Following the event, Agim talked about how it went for him.

“I felt like it went pretty good for me, especially wth some of the new guys we had at D-line,” Agim said. “You had Jamario Bell coming back from basketball and you also had Chase Harrell, who just converted over to D-line over the break. I feel like he did a good job as well.”

Agim, 6-2 5/8, 309, ran a 4.98 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He also did 27 reps on the bench press. Agim talked about the events he has participated in leading up to Wednesday’s Pro Day as well as his approach to each.

“Taking it one day at a time,” Agim said. “There was a lot of days in between those so if you got caught up in the end goal you got left out. It had to start with training and then the East-West. I couldn’t focus on the Senior Bowl yet or the Combine or Pro Day because it wasn’t there yet. I just took it one day at a time.”

What numbers either at the NFL Combine or today are you most proud of ?

“I feel like I tested well in everything, honestly,” Agim said. “I could have tested better of course, but like I said, I had a 9-7 broad jump, at 307 (pounds) that’s pretty good. 7.57 in the L-cone, I don’t know where that matches up. But it’s pretty good in my eyes. A 30 1/2 vert(ical). 27 (reps) on bench. Those are all good numbers.”

How was the psychological part of the NFL Combine?

“It wasn’t too bad because I had went to two senior games,” Agim said. “They had got most of those tests out of the way with me. I was just there basically doing more informal interviews. I probably did one psych test. It wasn’t too bad though.”

You were on the winning team in both all-star games. Did you take a lot of pride in that?

“Yes sir,” Agim said.

He talked about his belief showing the NFL teams he had a winning approach in both games will help his draft stock.

“You’re going to be associated with your team and I take pride in the teams I played for 100 percent,” Agim said. “We didn’t get the wins we wanted, but we went out there and fought every time. Just like I showed I would go out there and fight in the East-West and the Senior Bowl, I take pride in those wins, because when you’re on the losing team they try to label you as a loser and that’s not the case at all. I showed that I wasn’t a loser at those games.”

Between now and the NFL Draft on April 23-25 Agim talked about what his plans are and where he will now train.

“Now I’m back in Fayetteville, Arkansas,” Agim said. “I was in Fort Worth, Texas training at APEX with Bobby Stroop. He’s an east Texas guy. We had that connection. I’d seen the work he’d done with Pat Mahomes and just being able to go up there and see Solomon Thomas, Dez Bryant on a daily basis, those guys and seeing the work they put in, all three of those guys was first rounders so it was like ou see what it takes to get to that position.”

Agim played both end and tackle at Arkansas, but appears headed for tackle in the NFL.

“Yes sir, but in certain packages I could go out there,” Agim said.

Agim has teams showing interest in him, but said that can be misleading.

“I don’t really know because I’ve talked to all of the guys who have come before me and they tell me the people that talk to you the most are probably not even going to be the people who draft you,” Agim said. “It’s going to be the person in the back just sitting low-key.”

Who do you have workouts lined up with?

“I believe at the moment it’s the (Indianapolis) Colts, (Houston) Texans and a couple more I have on my calendar,” Agim said.

Agim, who played at Hope and is from Texarkana talked about where he will be the day of the NFL Draft.

“Draft day I’m going to be back in Texarkana,” Agim said. “I just want to be around family. Hopefully throw a little event for the city.”

In four years at Arkansas the former five-star recruit played in 49 games with 40 starts. He had 148 tackles, 62 solo, 31.5 for loss, 14.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 19 quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.