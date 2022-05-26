Recognizing the importance and need for behavioral healthcare and resources available to Arkansans, especially during May for Mental Health Awareness Month. When stress, anxiety and hopelessness might feel overwhelming in the face of great loss, it’s important to reach out and talk about it. You’re not alone – help is available.

Rebecca Pittillo with the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthy Arkansas talked about the importance of normalizing the conversation around behavioral health and discuss some resources available here in Arkansas.

AR ConnectNow is here for Arkansans struggling with stress, anxiety, substance use or depression – and you can start the process to get access by calling and you’ll have an appointment by phone or video within one working day.

They are available 24 hours a day – 7 days a week.

The phone number is 800-482-9921.