Michael Lunz Excited for First Visit to Arkansas on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas offered Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin three-star linebacker Michael Lunz a scholarship on Wednesday and he’s wasting no time checking out the Razorbacks.

Lunz will be among the recruits at the Arkansas Junior Day on Saturday. Lunz, 6-3, 230, is looking forward to the visit.

“Arkansas’ offer was very big for me,” Lunz said. “My first Power 5 offer and being an SEC school. That was a pretty big deal.”

Lunz owns a 3.7 grade-point average and has scored a 23 on the ACT. He talked about what he will be looking for on Saturday when he gets to Fayetteville.

“The environment overall is what I really look for in colleges,” Lunz said. “I already know what they provide academically. They are quite prestigious. Academic standpoint is not what I’m really worried about right now. Just really getting a feel for the environment, school and creating a relationship with the coaches and things of that sort. I want a place where I can go in compete, I can play and have fun. I want to make sure the college is a right fit for me. Just little things.”

Rion Rhoades, Arkansas’ linebacker coach, is the lead recruiter for Lunz. The linebacker has talked to Rhoades on the phone.

“It went great,” Lunz said. “The whole offering process probably happened over the course of three days. He followed me on Twitter, one day he called my coach and then offered me the next day. That was pretty big for me.”

Lunz has offers to Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Toledo, Georgia State and Akron in addition to the Razorbacks. He talked about if distance to home would be a factor in his decision.

“No sir, the distance for Arkansas is not really a problem for me,” Lunz said. “It’s visiting colleges that haven’t offered me yet is my biggest concern. I hate to go out here, not to be rude or anything, but waste time on colleges that maybe just want to offer me a walk on. I plan on visiting schools that have extended an offer already. I know they show real love and I’m showing it back. That’s what I’m trying to limit it too. Distance isn’t too much of a problem for me. I’ve got three other siblings, but my parents will do the best they can.”

As a junior, Lunz had 85 tackles, 20 for loss and three interceptions. He helped lead North Hardin to a 13-1 record. He talked about his strengths on the field.

“I have a very high motor in my opinion,” Lunz said. “I’m not the fastest guy, but that’s something that can always be improved on. I am going extensively day in and day out. My twitch is pretty good. My read and react is pretty good. Knowing what lanes and angles I need to take I feel I do that very efficiently and good. I’m a block shedder. I don’t like bragging on myself, but I do think I can play some ball.”

Lunz also talked about what he feels he needs to work on the most.

“My lateral quickness and overall top speed,” Lunz said. “I feel my own concerns going into college. You won’t find a Division I college linebacker, let alone SEC back, who runs slower than a 4.5. You have linebackers now that aren’t as heavy as they used to be. These guys can move. So my speed going in is developing on this year. That’s something I’m working very hard on improving before I have to get to that level.”

This will be Lunz’s first time to visit the campus at Arkansas.