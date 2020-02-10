Monday Morning Weather Webcast

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 25 Arkansas (19-5, 7-4) put on a historic offense display on Sunday afternoon, beating No. 15 Kentucky (18-5, 7-4), 103-85, marking the most points ever scored by the Hogs against an SEC foe. For the Razorbacks, the win marked their first against a top-15 opponent in Bud Walton Arena since 2016, (W, No. 13 Tennessee, 64-59, 1/14/16) and the first win against the Wildcats since 2011 (W, Kentucky, 78-67, 1/6/11). Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad fed off what was a historic crowd all game long, as the 5,638 people packed in the Palace were the most at a Razorback Women’s Basketball game since January of 2011.

Senior guard Alexis Tolefree continued her dominant final collegiate campaign, as she went for a team-high 30 against Kentucky. It was her second-career 30-point performance, and the second in her last three games. Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee also had a big game for the Hogs, going for 24 points on an efficient eight for 12 clip, including a perfect four of four from beyond the arc.