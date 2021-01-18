Monday Weather

BRYANT, Ark. -- The Bryant Hornets are the No. 5 team in the state for a good reason. They suffered their first loss of the season on Tuesday against No. 2 Central 67-64. Now the Hornets are (10-1) on the year led by senior guard Camren Hunter.

“This team has what my sophomore year team has, the year we went to the state championship," Hunter said. "We had that type of bond and competitiveness. The will to win and we were all locked in.”