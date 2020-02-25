Moore Named Perfect Game National Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas baseball’s Robert Moore has been named Perfect Game National Player of the Week after a strong performance at the plate and in the field against Gonzaga last weekend.

It is the first national accolade for the freshman infielder, coming on the heels of earning SEC Co-Player of the Week honor on Feb. 24. It also marks back-to-back weeks Arkansas has had a national player of the week recipient, as Heston Kjerstad received the award from Collegiate Baseball Newspaper after the first week of the season.

From Leawood, Kansas, Moore went 8-for-12 at the plate against Gonzaga, with a double and a home run to go with nine RBIs, four runs scored, four walks and two stolen bases. He paced the team in hits (8), RBIs (9), walks (4) and stolen bases (2) over the four-game stretch, finishing with a slash line of .667/1.000/.750.

His batting average (.667) against the Zags led the SEC last week, as well as his on-base percentage of .750, coming one hit and one RBI shy of the top marks in the conference in the two categories. Moore recorded a hit in every game against Gonzaga, including multi-hit games in each of the last three.

Moore tallied multiple RBIs in all four games, including a three-hit, three-RBI showing in the third game of the series. He posted two singles and his first collegiate home run on a ball hit into the left field bullpen in the contest.

Saturday’s game also featured some sick handles from Moore, as his glove flip on a grounder to his left side in the eighth inning landed him at the No. 9 spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays. He was also part of two double plays over the weekend, registering seven putouts and eight assists.

Moore and the Razorbacks hit the road for the first time this season for the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, taking on No. 23 Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor on Feb. 28-March 1 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

