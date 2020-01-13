Mugs Cafe in The Heights

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas baseball has been placed at No. 7 in D1 Baseball’s preseason rankings, making it three top-10 marks so far heading into the 2020 campaign.

It marks the second time in three years the Razorbacks have received a top-10 ranking from the outlet, beginning the 2018 season in fourth. Last year, D1 Baseball put Arkansas at 16th in its first poll.