Weekly SEC Power Rankings (2/24/20): Kentucky has won 6 in a row for 2-gm lead

My SEC Power Rankings (2/24/20): Kentucky has built a 2-game cushion in first place with only two weeks remaining in the regular season with both LSU and Auburn battling to stay ahead of 4th-place Florida as the top 4 teams in the league are close (if not certain) to locking up at-large bids to the NCAA tournament. Meanwhile, 4-5 league teams, including Arkansas, are on or very near the Bubble as the SEC looks to get more teams in the NCAAT at-large picture after having 7 teams make it to the Dance last season and 8 the season before that. If it seems lazy to have 6 teams in a tie for 5th-place, sue me — the point is, the differences between the teams in the middle of the pack are marginal at best.

1. Kentucky (22-5, 12-2 SEC) … No. 21 NCAA NET … the ‘Cats have won 6 games in a row, including 79-76 at LSU and 65-59 against Florida last week … sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley averaged 23.5 points in the two wins as Big Blue is getting timely contributions from its deep and talented backcourt as well as a veteran, capable frontcourt … the Wildcats can assure themselves of no worse than a tie for the regular-season SEC crown by sweeping league games this week — at Texas A&M on Tuesday and home against Auburn on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 1.

2. Auburn (23-4, 10-4 SEC) … No. 28 NCAA NET … the Tigers had a lot of momentum before losing star freshman forward Issac Okoro to injury, and without him Auburn had lost two consecutive games (including 65-55 at Georgia on Wednesday) before bouncing back to overcome a 17-point deficit at home to drop Tennessee, 73-66, on Saturday … with Okoro out of the lineup, freshman wing Allen Flanigan of Little Rock Parkview started in both games last week … senior guard Samir Doughty led the way with 22 points in the win over the Vols … a couple of weird stats when looked at side-by-side: Auburn is 5-0 in overtime games, and all four of the Tigers’ losses have been by double-digit margins … league games this week are home against Ole Miss on Tuesday before playing at Kentucky on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 2.

3. LSU (19-8, 10-4 SEC) … No. 30 NCAA NET … for the second-consecutive week the Tigers split games, losing 79-76 against Kentucky at home in the mid-week before picking up a big road win, 86-80, at South Carolina on Saturday … after starting SEC play 8-0 LSU has dropped 4 of its last 6 games … sophomore forward Darius Days averaged a double-double (15.5 points and 10.0 rebounds) last week as the Tigers continue to put scoring punch on the floor while at the same time struggling to defend … league games this week are at Florida on Wednesday before hosting Texas A&M on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 3.

4. Florida (17-10, 9-5 SEC) … No. 33 NCAA NET … the Gators split games last week, winning 73-59 at home against Arkansas on Tuesday before Kentucky ended Florida’s 3-game winning streak, 65-59, on Saturday … sophomore forward Keyontae Johnson hit the Hogs with a career-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds — his second straight double-double against Arkansas — followed by a 19-point, 9-rebound performance against Kentucky … league games this week are home against LSU on Wednesday and on the road against Tennessee on Saturday … previous ranking:No. 4.

tie 5. South Carolina (16-11, 8-6 SEC) … No. 63 NCAA NET … the Gamecocks had won 8 out of 10 games before losing twice last week, falling 79-76 at Mississippi State in the mid-week game and 86-80 at home against LSU on Saturday … USC-E authored one of Kentucky’s two league losses, and the Gamecocks are 6-4 in true road games with all of its road wins coming against high-major competition — so, the resume is Bubblicious … freshman guard Jermaine Cuisnard is emerging as a consistent offensive presence, and he averaged 16.0 points last week … league games this week are home against Georgia on Wednesday and at Alabama on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 5.

tie 5. Mississippi State (17-10, 8-6 SEC) … No. 57 NCAA NET … the Bulldogs have won 8 of their last 11 league games, which includes last week’s 79-76 win over South Carolina at home in the mid-week game followed by an 87-75 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday … the Bulldogs have size, athleticism, and talent throughout the lineup, but consistency has been an iusse for a team currently on the wrong side of the Bubble … league games this week are home against Alabama on Tuesday and at Missouri on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 6.

tie 5. Alabama (15-12, 7-7 SEC) … No. 40 NCAA NET … the Tide split games last week, losing 74-68 at home against Texas A&M in the mid-week game and winning 103-78 at Ole Miss on Saturday … the Tide’s backcourt big three — Kira Lewis, Jr., John Petty, Jr., and Jaden Shackelford — combined for 56 points in the win over the Rebels … ‘Bama’s another Bubble team in the SEC, and if the Tide can sweep the week they’ll get on the right side of it … league games this week are at Mississippi State on Tuesday and home against South Carolina on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 7.

tie 5. Tennessee (15-12, 7-7 SEC) … No. 64 NCAA NET … the Vols split games last week, slipping past Vandy, 65-61, in the mid-week game before losing their 17-point grip at Auburn in a 73-66 loss on Saturday … senior guard Jordan Bowden is playing at an all-league level as he averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds last week … the Vols are currently just out of Bubble range and may seem like a longshot for the NCAAT, but a strong finish in the next four games plus a decent run in the SEC tournament is not a stretch and would change their postseason outlook … league games this week are home against Vanderbilt on Tuesday and on the road against Auburn on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 8.

tie 5. Texas A&M (14-12, 8-6 SEC) … No. 117 NCAA NET … the Aggies won both games last week, 74-68 at Alabama in the mid-week game and 87-75 at home against Mississippi State on Saturday … A&M has been a grinding defensive team all season long, but the offense was in high gear last week as bigs and guards alike were scoring the basketball … senior guard Wendell Mitchell and senior center Josh Nebo have been steady producers for the surging Aggies as first-year head coach Buzz Williams has steared a team that struggled in the non-conference toward a winning league campaign so far … the Aggies are not in line for an NCAAT at-large bid, but they are laying the foundation for a bright future in College Station … league games are home against Kentucky on Tuesday and at LSU on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 9.

tie 5. Arkansas (17-10, 5-9 SEC) … No. 45 NCAA NET … if it comes off wrong to have the Hogs (4 games below .500 in league play) in a 6-way tie for 5th place with 5 teams that range from 7-7 to 8-6 in the SEC, consider: a) Arkansas lost 3 SEC games WITHOUT Isaiah Joe by a combined 8 points; b) the Hogs are 3-1 in league games in which Joe has been healthy; and c) whether healthy or hobbled, Joe being in the lineup has helped Arkansas to a 5-4 record in league games … Joe returned from a 5-game absence — all losses — to score 21 points to lead Arkansas over Missouri, 78-68, on Saturday … earlier in the week, the Joe-less Hogs dropped their fifth straight game, 73-59, at Florida … the SEC’s leading scorer Mason Jones needs just 5 points to become the 44th Razorback to score 1,000 points in an Arkansas career … Hogs probably need at least four more wins for an NCAAT at-large bid … league games this week are home against Tennessee on Wednesday and at Georgia on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 9.

11. Missouri (13-14, 5-9 SEC) … No. 89 NCAA NET … the Tigers had won 3 of their last 4 games before Arkansas was victorious at home, 78-68, on Saturday … missing second-leading scorer Mark Smith and big man Jeremiah Tilmon for most of league play has been tough for Mizzou, but Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson, and Kobe Brown have been a solid trio … league games this week are home against Ole Miss on Tuesday and at Arkansas on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 9.

12. Georgia (13-13, 4-10 SEC) … No. 90 NCAA NET … the Bulldogs are finally showig a pulse under second-year coach Tom Crean after winning both games last week — a 65-55 upset win at home over Auburn in the mid-week game followed by an 80-78 win at Vanderbilt on a 35-foot three-point buzzer-beater by guard Tyree Crump on Saturday … it’s a shame for the Bulldogs that uber-talented freshman Anthony Edwards will be off to the NBA Draft lottery once his one-and-done college season is a wrap … league games this week are at South Carolina on Wednesday and home against Arkansas on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 13.

13. Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10 SEC SEC) … No. 94 NCAA NET … the Rebels had won 3 of 4 games before losing twice last week — 71-68 at Missouri in the mid-week game and 103-78 at home against Alabama on Saturday … Kermit Davis’s second season in Oxford, Miss., is not going well after his Rebels shocked the SEC in 2018-19 by making the NCAAT after being picked to finish last in the league in the preseason … league games this week are at Auburn on Tuesday and home against Vanderbilt on Saturday … previous ranking: tie No. 9.

14. Vanderbilt (9-18, 1-13 SEC) … No. 145 NCAA NET … the Commodores were swept last week, losing by a combined 6 points in 2 games — 65-61 at Tennessee in the mid-week game followed by a heartbreaking home loss at the buzzer, 80-78, against Georgia on Saturday … junior guard Saban Lee scored a career-high 34 points against Georgia as he has been a bright spot in another pitiful season in Nashville … the ‘Dores are 1-33 against SEC competition dating back to the 2017-18 season … league games this week are home against Missouri on Wednesday and at Ole Miss on Saturday … previous ranking: No. 14.