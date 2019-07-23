NLR new dog park is now open!

Update:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The city’s brand new dog park is now open.

Last week the Parks and Recreation department of North Little Rock had the community vote on what the name was going to be of the new park. “Barks and Rec” won in the polls. Barks and Rec is going to be located in Burns Park between the tennis courts and softball fields.

The dogs who have already used the park didn’t waste any time breaking it in.

Terry Harwick the North Little Rock Parks Director said “As you can see, it’s already being used. We did some things I think you’ll like. Fresher water, restrooms close by, more shady areas, places to sit down.”

This area ins’t prone to flooding, compared to the old location, which was severally impacted by the spring and summer floods.

Original:

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock Parks and Recreation is opening a brand new dog park in Burns Park.

They are wanting the community to help choose the name of the brand new park. You can go to this link https://bit.ly/2XOEMvL and cast your vote.

The choices are, Bark Park, Barks and Rec, Paws in the Park, Bark Land and Paws Playground.

The last day to vote is Sunday, July 21 by noon.

The grand opening of the “un-named” dog park is at 4200 Joe K Poch Drive in Burns Park and will be on Monday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m.