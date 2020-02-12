No. 2 Razorbacks Host Tyson Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The second-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks women’s track and field team hosts the Tyson Invitational this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, in the Randal Tyson Track Center as seven top 25 teams are entered among a field of 26 schools.

In addition, the Razorbacks will have eight members of its distance group racing in the mile, 3,000m and 5,000m at the Husky Classic in Seattle, Washington, this weekend.

The Razorbacks currently have a national leader in Katie Izzo with her 15:13.09 in the 5,000m along with three SEC leaders from Carina Viljoen in the mile (4:37.78) and 3,000m (9:12.43) as well as the distance medley relay (10:57.08).

“A majority of our distance group will head to Washington to try to claim some NCAA qualifying marks and improve their SEC marks to get ready for postseason meets,” noted Arkansas women’s head coach Lance Harter. “Our sprinters, hurdlers and jumpers will be here for the Tyson Invitational. There’s no better place to run fast than the Tyson indoor meet for the sprints and jumps.

“Schools across the country are splitting their forces this weekend, trying to capture those NCAA qualifying marks or seed marks for their conference meets. A lot of the teams competing at the Tyson Invitational will have distance runners in Seattle.”

The seven top 25 programs entered in the Tyson Invitational include No. 2 Arkansas, No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 10 Colorado, No. 13 Minnesota, No. 17 Iowa, No. 25 Baylor.

Action on Friday begins at 1 p.m. with field events and 3 p.m. with running events. On Saturday, field events start at 11:30 a.m. with running events occupying a 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. time frame.

“Paris Peoples kind of leads our sprint cadre right now and Deszay Freeman, our freshman hurdler, leads that group,” said Harter. “G’Auna Edwards, our multi-eventer, will compete in a couple of events to continue her training for the SEC meet.

“The pole vaulters are doing great. Coach Compton is just magical with the results he gets out of the group. The kids continue to nurture under his direction and start jumping higher and higher.”

Razorbacks currently ranked among the nation’s top 20 in individual events include Paris Peoples (400m), Carina Viljoen (mile & 3,000m), Krissy Gear (mile), Katie Izzo (mile & 5,000m), Abby Gray (3,000m), Bailee McCorkle (pole vault), Lauren Martinez (pole vault), and G’Auna Edwards (long jump & pentathlon).

The Tyson Invitational field includes national leaders in LSU’s Tonea Marshall (60m hurdles), Abigail O’Donoghue of LSU (high jump), and Georgia’s Jasmine Moore (triple jump) along with additional SEC leader in Georgia’s Amber Tanner (800m).

At the Husky Classic, the Invitational sections of 3,000m and 5,000m races will be contested from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. (CT) on Friday with Invitational mile races held at 4:20 to 4:45 p.m. (CT) on Saturday.

TYSON INVITATIONAL – February 14-15, 2020

Teams (26): Albany, Arkansas, Arkansas Baptist, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Baylor, Coffeyville CC, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina A&T, Northern Colorado, Northwestern State, Oklahoma, Paradise Valley, Rutgers, Stephen F. Austin, Wichita State.

Giveaway

On Saturday, the first 100 fans during primetime (1 p.m.) will receive a pink Razorback track fanny pack.

Free Kids Clinic

Following the meet on Saturday, there will be a free clinic for kids in first to fifth grade with Razorback coaches and student-athletes.