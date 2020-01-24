1  of  3
Breaking News
Flu outbreak closes Fordyce schools LRPD officer arrested in domestic assault investigation, on paid leave Jackson Co. School District closed Friday due to flu outbreak

No. 21 Arkansas Falls at Home to Georgia, 64-55

Uncategorized

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 21 Arkansas (15-4, 3-3) fell at home on Thursday night, dropping the first of two straight in Bud Walton Arena to Georgia (12-7, 3-3), 64-55. Georgia turned the Hogs over 20 times, a season-high for the Razorbacks, while also holding Arkansas to just three three-pointers, a season-low. 

Redshirt freshman Erynn Barnum was the Hogs’ leading scorer, matching her career-high with 14 points, while shooting 50 percent from the field (6-12) and from three (1-2). Chelsea Dungee was the only other Hog to reach double-figures, as she went for 13 points. Gabby Connally led the way for Georgia, going for a game-high 18 points.

TURNING POINT

It looked as if Arkansas might beat Georgia, as the Hogs had a seven-point lead with 3:13 to play in the third quarter after a lay-in from sophomore guard Rokia Doumbia. Barnum was fantastic in the third, going on a solo 7-0 run in just over a minute of clock time early in the period.

Georgia rolled from them on, though, closing the game on a 28-12 run over the end of the third and throughout the fourth period. That run included a 19-2 spurt that put the game just out of reach.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

  • Barnum matched her career-high in points, going for 14.
  • Dungee scored in double-figures for the ninth straight time.
  • Senior guard Alexis Tolefree led the Hogs on the glass, pulling down seven rebounds. 
  • Doumbia recorded three steals, a new career-high.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks will host Florida in Bud Walton Arena on the back end of its two game homestand this Sunday. That game is set to tip at 2 p.m. CT, and will be streamable on SECN+.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story