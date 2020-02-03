No. 25 Arkansas Completes The Comeback, Beats Mizzou 85-81 In Overtime

COLUMBIA, Mo – No. 25 Arkansas (18-4, 6-3) overcame a 13-point deficit with 5:35 remaining in the fourth quarter to beat Mizzou (5-17, 2-7) on Sunday at Mizzou Arena, winning in overtime, 85-81. The comeback was the largest for the Hogs since last year’s epic win over Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament, and it gave the Razorbacks their first win in Columbia since 2014.

Senior guard Alexis Tolefree went supernova against the Tigers, pouring in a career-high 35 points in the win. The senior did it all on Sunday, shooting 12 of 23 from the field, five of 11 from deep, and six of 10 at the stripe. Tolefree was elite when it mattered most, scoring 14 of the Hogs’ 23 points in the fourth quarter to get the game to overtime.

Redshirt junior guard Amber Ramirez was also excellent for Head Coach Mike Neighbors on Sunday afternoon, going for 24 points, her second straight game eclipsing 20 points.

TURNING POINT

Mizzou had all of the momentum, and appeared to be on the verge of an upset, midway through the fourth quarter, as the Tigers led the Hogs by 13 points with 5:35 to go in the game. That 13-point advantage, one that saw the Razorbacks down 69-56, was the biggest for Missouri all game.

The Hogs responded with authority, though, clawing all the way back to tie it up at 74 by going on an 18-5 run the rest of the way. Neighbors’ squad rose up defensively in the period, forcing Mizzou into six turnovers in the fourth, partially because of the effect its full court press defense had on the Tigers. Arkansas actually had a chance to win in regulation, but neither of its two shot attempts on the final possession went down.

Five different Hogs scored in the overtime period, led by redshirt junior A’Tyanna Gaulden, who scored three of the Razorbacks’ 11 points in the frame. Chelsea Dungee, Taylah Thomas, Tolefree and Ramirez each had two. Thomas only had four points in the game, but her two free throws at the end of overtime iced the game for Arkansas.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Tolefree’s 35-point showing was one of just 14 35+ point games ever by a Razorback.

Tolefree’s 35 points were the most in her career. It was also her first 30+ point performance as a Razorback, and the second most points scored by a Hog this season.

Tolefree’s 35 points were the most ever by a Razorback on the road versus an SEC opponent.

Her 12 makes in the game set a new career-high, while her six free throws made matched her career-best.

Ramirez became the first Hog since Chelsea Dungee last season to score 22 or more in consecutive SEC games.

The sharpshooter also went wire-to-wire against Mizzou, playing all 45 minutes, a new-career-high.

Thomas led the Hogs on the glass, pulling down nine rebounds.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks return home, starting a huge two-game homestead with a rematch against No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday night. That game is set to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. CT, and will air on the SEC Network.

For more information about Arkansas Women’s Basketball, follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @RazorbackWBB and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RazorbackWBB. Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube Channel, “Kickin’ It In The Neighborhood” for an inside look at the Razorback women’s basketball program and check out The Neighborhood podcasts at CoachNeighbors.com.