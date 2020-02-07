No. 25 Arkansas Falls At Home To No. 1 South Carolina, 86-65

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 25 Arkansas (18-5, 6-4) lost to the number one team in the nation on Thursday night, falling to South Carolina (22-1, 10-0) in Bud Walton Arena, 86-65. The Gamecocks were dominant in the paint against the Hogs, scoring 50 points in deep, while winning the rebounding battle, 57-31.

Redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee led the way for the Razorbacks, scoring a team-high 16 points in the loss. Senior guard Alexis Tolefree was the only other Razorback to join Dungee in double-figures, going for 13.

TURNING POINT

The Gamecocks got out to a hot start for the second time this season against the Razorbacks, jumping out to a quick 9-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Hogs would claw back into the game in the first, cutting the lead down to five with 1:49 to go in the period, but South Carolina would spread it back to nine by the end of the frame, taking a 26-17 lead into the second.

From there, the Hogs would go on several runs, including a quick 7-0 run to cut it back to 10 late in the second. However, the Hogs wouldn’t get any closer than that the rest of the way.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Tolefree reached double-figures for the fourth straight contest.

Dungee also led the Hogs in rebounds (7) and steals (3) against the Gamecocks.

Redshirt junior guard Amber Ramirez led the Hogs in assists, going for four, one shy of her season-high.

Redshirt freshman forward Erynn Barnum registered her ninth multi-block performance of the season, swatting away two shots.

NEXT TIME OUT

The Razorbacks will close their homestand with a second-straight game against a Top-15 opponent, as Kentucky comes to Bud Walton Arena on Sunday at 3 p.m. That game will air on ESPN2.

