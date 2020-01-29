No. 3 Women’s Track & Field Back To Host Razorback Invitational

Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The third-ranked Arkansas women’s track and field team is set to host their second meet in three weeks when it entertains six ranked squads for the Razorback Invitational on Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1. Prime time on Friday starts at 6 p.m. CT while featured events on Saturday run from 1-4 p.m. and will be live on SECN+.

Arkansas set four top-25 marks nationally in its latest outing at the Red Raider Invitational last weekend. On the track the 4×400 relay team set the 13th-best in the NCAA this season with a time of 3:38.60 while sophomore Paris Peoples dropped a new PR in the 400-meters with a 53.80. Pole vaulter Lauren Martinez cleared 4.29m (14-0.75) in Lubbock which ranks sixth in the NCAA and G’Auna Edwards jumped for a mark of 6.34m (20-9.75) in the long jump for a top-10 mark.

Ranked squads coming to Fayetteville include No. 2 Georgia, No. 4 Texas, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Florida, No. 17 Oregon and No. 19 Stanford. The first 100 fans coming to the track center can pick up their free mug or can catch the action on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. CT here.

