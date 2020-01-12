NWS Confirms Multiple Tornadoes in AR from January 10-11 Storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe storms that ravaged the state of Arkansas on January 10-11, 2020 resulted in numerous reports of storm damage and the first few tornadoes of the year.

The National Weather Service offices in Tulsa, OK, Little Rock, AR and Jackson, MS have surveyed some of the damage and confirmed a total of four tornadoes as of Sunday evening.

EF-2 Tornado: Logan County, near Midway. Estimated wind peak between 111 and 135 mph. Path length was 13.6 miles.

EF-1 Tornado: Lonoke County, near the Seaton Community. Estimated wind peak between 86 and 110 mph. Path length was 130 yards.

EF-1 Tornado: Franklin County, near Ozark. More data pending.

EF-1 Tornado: Drew County, just south of Jerome. Path length was 0.8 miles.

Surveys are still ongoing in southeast Arkansas. The tornado count may increase or damage may be ruled a result of straight line winds. Check back for more updates.