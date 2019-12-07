Officer-Involved Shooting in Pine Bluff







Pine Bluff, Ark. — On December 7, 2019, around 2:00 p.m., Officers of the Pine Bluff Department were involved in a shooting at 28th Avenue and Overpass.

There was an exchange of gunfire that involved two officers.

The shooting resulted in no injuries and two people in custody.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident because of officer involvement.

Any further questions can be made to the Arkansas State Police.

Per policy, the officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.





