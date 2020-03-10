Opitz Receives Buster Posey Watch List Nod

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas baseball’s Casey Opitz has been named to the 2020 Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Watch List, released by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission.

The award is given annually to the top Division-I collegiate catcher, as 60 players were nominated for this year’s honor. The semifinalists will be announced on May 19, with finalists slated to be released on June 2, followed by the award presentation on June 25 in Wichita, Kansas.

Opitz, a junior from Centennial, Colorado, is off to a strong start to the 2020 season, hitting .298 over 14 games, starting 12 behind the plate. He’s recorded 14 hits, eight for extra bases, with six doubles, a triple and a homer, as well as 10 RBIs, eight runs scored and four walks.

He has been exceptional behind the plate as well, recording 101 putouts and 18 assists, while catching four would-be base stealers. Opitz has four multi-hit games this year, with a pair of three-hit performances, including his first that came a double shy of the cycle on Feb. 21.

Opitz was also named one of two captains by his teammates before spring practices began. He and the Razorbacks host Grand Canyon in double midweek action on March 10-11 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

