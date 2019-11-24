Outdoor ice rink opens for winter in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Bentonville splash pad has transformed into an ice rink for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

The rink at Lawrence Plaza opened for the winter on Saturday, offering free skate sessions, hot cocoa, and giveaways.

Kailee Bechdoldt, an 11-year-old ice skater, says she looks forward to the rink opening every year.

“I’m just really excited because I love skating and being with my family,” Bechdoldt said.

The rink will reopen at 8 p.m. on Saturday. It’s $5 to rent a pair of skates and glide along the ice.

For more information on the ice rink at Lawrence Plaza, visit the City of Bentonville website.