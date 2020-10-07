Peak Fall Foliage Forecast for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Now that it is actually feeling like fall, it’s starting to look that way too. Statewide, trees’ leaves are transforming from green to autumnal hues of yellow, orange, red and brown.

Arkansas wears fall foliage well with the vibrant colors showing up across the state, from the Ozark Mountains, through the Ouachita’s and even extending towards the Mississippi Delta region.

Depending on the location, though, peak fall foliage will occur at different times of the year.

According to a forecast put out by SmokyMountains.com, north and northeast Arkansas will see the brightest and most vibrant leaf colors in late October through early November, with the peak occurring the first week of November. Meanwhile, central and south Arkansas will likely experience peak foliage the second week of November.

The dates for peak foliage are a bit earlier than last year, as we have experienced prolonged cooler conditions in late September and October 2020 compared to that of 2019.

It’s important to note that there are some weather factors that may hinder the revelation of magnificent foliage this fall. Colder weather leading to frost and freezes can cause the leaves to stop producing their vibrant colors. Also, strong winds or heavy rain could result in the leaves falling before peak foliage is reached.

