The Petite Jean River Monster Festival honors Lt. Kevin Mainhart who was killed in the line of duty on May 11, 2017.

The Yell County Sheriff’s Office is putting the event on. The all day event is this Saturday, September 18th.



There are events planned for the entire day which includes a tug-of-war between police and fire departments, carnival rides and ends with concerts.



The money raised goes to the Lt. Mainhart Scholarship Fund. It gives a scholarship to a senior in every school in the county in his honor.