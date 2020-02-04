Predictions for Arkansas’ Top 6 Targets Remaining

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has at least six prospects who have visited Fayetteville and they are still hoping to sign.

How many of the six will the Razorbacks get? Here’s a noon prediction for all six of them.

Malik Hornsby, QB, 6-2, 175, Missouri City Fort Bend Marshall, Texas — With Hornsby canceling his scheduled visit for Baylor this past weekend then Sam Pittman and Kendal Briles getting the final word with him I like Arkansas’ chances. Prediction: Arkansas

Jalen St. John, OL, 6-4, 300, St. Louis Trinity Catholic — St. John was committed to Missouri prior to Barry Odom and Brad Davis leaving for Arkansas. He visited Arkansas on Jan. 17-19 and then didn’t go anywhere on Jan. 24 as well as canceled Florida State Jan. 31. Arkansas can use him. Prediction: Arkansas

Xavier Kelly, DT, 6-4, 305, Clemson Transfer, Wichita East, Kan. — He will graduate in the spring and is ready to go closer to home and where more playing time is available. Was at Arkansas this past weekend. Could help fill the void left by McTelvin Agim and T.J. Smith. Prediction: Arkansas

Allen Horace, TE, 6-4, 250, Crockett, Texas — Was once committed to Arkansas. Has visited the Razorbacks, UTSA and Ole Miss this past month. Really likes Jeff Traylor and Barry Lunney Jr. who recruited him when he was committed to the Hogs. They are at UTSA now. He is aware Arkansas only has two scholarship tight ends and would be able to play immediately at Arkansas. Prediction: This could go either way, but right now I will go with UTSA. May feel different later in day.

Marcus Henderson, OL, 6-4, 305, Memphis University School, Tenn. — A big-time offensive lineman much like St. John. Visited Arkansas the Dec. 13-15 weekend with Ray Curry who signed with the Hogs as did Darin Turner, both also from Memphis. Ole Miss and Arkansas are in a battle here. I am hearing both schools feel reasonably good about their chances of getting him. Prediction: Ole Miss

Savion Williams, WR, 6-5, 200, Marshall, Texas — He was also once committed to Arkansas. He has visited TCU, SMU and Arkansas (for second time). Looks as if this is between TCU and Hogs. Briles and Justin Stepp saw him Friday. Prediction: TCU