President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation

FAYETTEVILLE -- One of the questions posted to Arkansas' Vice-Chancellor and Director of Athletics on Wednesday was if he's confident the season can go on when a member of the team tests positive for the COVID-19 and he had some interesting responses to it.

"Sure, as we continue to work through that plan, the social distancing aspect," Yurachek said. "The first part of this plan, this first phase, working out and conditioning affords us the opportunity to continue that social distancing practice. When you start practicing soccer or volleyball or football, it's inevitable that there is going to be close contact with those student-athletes. I think we're all holding out hope for is that we get some better information about this virus in the coming weeks that allows us to return to practice with a greater level of confidence that student-athletes wouldn't be impacted."