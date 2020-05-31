AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.
In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.
LATEST POSTS
- Yurachek, Musselman Address Protests/Violence
- Robert Moore Reflects on Shortened Season
- WATCH: Clean Eatery food truck burned to the ground overnight
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation
- Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 5-31-20