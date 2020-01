FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Chelsea Dungee was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25, announced today. The list is comprised of student-athletes who are still in the running for college basketball’s most prestigious honor.

Dungee has been magnificent for the Razorbacks so far this season, leading the team’s potent offense with 19.7 points per game, the 19th-best mark in the NCAA. The redshirt junior guard recently scored her 1,000th point in the Red & White, needing just 49 career games to get there. Dungee averaged 20.4 points per game over those 49 contests, which would be the highest scoring average in program history.