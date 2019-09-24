Pulaski County Voter Registration Drive

Today is National Voter Registration day and Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk Terri Hollingsworth has organized multiple pop up voter registration drives in Little Rock and North Little Rock to participate.  Hollingsworth has partnered with three civic and community organizations and three educational institutions. 

Locations are listed below, and times of the event are estimated from 8 am- 3 pm. You are encouraged to refer to the specific sites for their exact voter registration pop up time. 

Partner Organizations and Pop Up Hosts: 

Association of American University Women, Little Rock Branch 

Job Corps 

League of Women Voters of Pulaski County 

Little Rock Central High School 

New Leaders Council Arkansas 

Pulaski County Circuit and County Clerk 

Shorter College 

University of Arkansas- Pulaski Tech (UA-PTC) 

