Q & A with Kevin McPherson: Mason Jones in the SEC Spotlight, Plus an Update on the Fantastic Four

Story By Drew Amman-

Fayetteville, AR-

The Hogs picked up a critical road win Saturday at Alabama 82-78. Arkansas is paced by Mason Jones who had 30 points in that game. Our Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson looks back at the Hogs’ standout junior. In addition, Jimmy Whitt dropped 26 on the Crimson Tide. Jalen Harris finished with 11, and Reggie Chaney had eight points and 11 rebounds.

Also Kevin has the latest on Future Hogs (the Fantastic Four) Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams, KK Robinson and Davonte Davis.