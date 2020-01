LITTLE ROCK -- Riding a three-game SEC losing streak into their weekend tilt at Alabama, the Arkansas Razorbacks will have to solve the league's top scoring team (82.5 points per game), top three-point shooting team (35.1%), and second-best rebounding team (41.0) to avoid a fourth straight league loss in the past couple of weeks.

Arkansas (15-5, 3-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 38) takes on Alabama (12-8, 4-3 SEC, NCAA NET No. 40) at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in game being televised by SEC Network.