Rainy Wednesday

Arkansas's recent tailspin devolved into a painful head-on collision Tuesday as the Tennessee Volunteers wrecked the Razorbacks, 82-61, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Arkansas (16-8, 4-7 SEC) has now lost three straight games and six of their last eight outings, but for the first time this season the Hogs were blown out with no shot at pulling out a win at the end. Arkansas's first seven losses were by a combined 30 points (an average margin of 4.3 points) with the previous largest losing margin being 7 points.