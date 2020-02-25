Razorback Recruiting Tidbits

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will get a visit from a Lone Star State’s Class of 2021 four-star dual-threat quarterback on March 2.

Cedar Hill (Texas) four-star quarterback Kaidon Salter announced on Twitter he will visit Arkansas March 2.

I will be visiting The University of Arkansas March 2nd #WPS @kendalbriles pic.twitter.com/alkSVfWwrg — ksalt (@KaidonSalter_7) February 24, 2020

Salter, 6-1, 185, will see Ole Miss one day before Arkansas. As a junior in 2019, Salter completed 149 of 245 passes for 2,550 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He carried 100 times for 616 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Among his offers are Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee. From outside the SEC, Baylor, Michigan State, UCLA, Kansas and Houston among many others have offered.

He’s also a standout in track & field. He has a triple jump best of 47 feet, 5 inches.

Junior Day

The Razorbacks will host a Junior Day on March 7. Several prospects are slated to be in attendance.

An earlier article had Mena TE Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235; Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 170; Pleasant Grove (Texas) defensive lineman Torey Phillips, 6-7, 265; Denton (Texas) Ryan linebacker DJ Arkansas, 6-2, 200; and Bogota (Texas) Rivercrest offensive tackle Cole Carson, 6-5, 285, all slated to come.

Add Bryant kicker Brock Funk, 5-10, 160, to the list as well. Funk was the kicker for Bryant as they repeated their Class 7A state championship.