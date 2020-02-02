Razorbacks Third In Tight Team Battle Among Nation’s Elite

FAYETTEVILLE – A tight team battle and some stand-out Arkansas performances highlighted the second day of the Razorback Invitational at the Randel Tyson Indoor Track. A crowd of 1,766 witnessed a team competition which included the five nationally ranked programs separated by only nine points.

The No. 15 Razorbacks were third in team scoring as they produced another pair of individual runner-up finishes while the 4×400 relay placed third.

“It’s good that it’s tight again for us in team scoring situations,” said Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam. “Last year was a rough year for us, just being out of the mix in all of the meets we were in. But I’m really pleased from fall track all the way to our first real test since we got back to school and started the indoor season.

“We competed for the win. We are happy with a lot of personal bests and great competitive efforts by our guys. There was some load management going on with a bunch of our guys since we have another month before the SEC Championships. Right now, it’s all about handling that competitive anxiety and hardening the shell mentally that way. We took a big step forward in that regard.”

Carl Elliott III earned runner-up honors in the 60m hurdles with a career best time of 7.76 seconds, edging out LSU’s Damion Thomas, who also ran 7.76, while the Tigers’ Eric Edwards won in 7.66. Razorback Tre’Bien Gilbert also produced a personal best of 7.79 in placing fifth.

Elliott and Gilbert move to positions No. 4 and No. 5 on the Arkansas all-time list in the hurdles.

“I’m very happy for the hurdlers,” noted Bucknam. “They did a great job and had some personal-best times.”

Cameron Griffith raced to a second-place finish in mile, clocking 4:02.19 behind Oregon’s Cooper Teare (4:00.21) with Oklahoma State’s Juan Diego Castro (4:03.25) third.

The Razorback 4×400 relay team ran 3:09.16 for third place and the squad consisted of Travean Caldwell (48.15), Jeremy Farr (46.25), James Milholen (47.31) and Nick Hilson (47.46). Texas won the race in 3:07.85, securing the team title with 79 points, while Florida was second in 3:08.07 with Oregon fourth at 3:11.35.

Arkansas placed third in team scoring with 73 points behind No. 4 Texas and No. 17 Oregon (73) while No. 7 Florida (72) finished fourth and No. 2 LSU (70) was sixth.

Four Razorbacks placed 5-6-7-8 in the Invitational 400m with a crew that included Farr (47.21), Hunter Woodhall (47.44), Milholen (47.86) and Lesley Mahlakoane (47.93).

Over 3,000m the Arkansas tandem of Emmanuel Cheboson and Matt Young placed fifth and sixth while Gilbert Boit served as the pacer in the early stages of the race. Cheboson ran 8:02.84 while Young finished in 8:03.05.

After his 1,200m carry on the distance medley relay, Kieran Taylor raced at 800m and posted a 1:50.99 for fifth.

Kristoffer Hari, of Denmark, equaled his national record in the prelims of the 60m with a 6.65, but did not race in the final. Roman Turner finished seventh in the final in 6.82.