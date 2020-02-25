Razorbacks To Meet Louisiana Tech In 2024

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – SEPTEMBER 14: Arkansas Razorback football team walks to the stadium and greets fans before a game against Colorado State Rams at Razorback Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will meet Louisiana Tech on the football field in 2024.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs are set to square off inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Nov. 23, 2024. The game will be the first between the two schools since 2016 when the Hogs beat Louisiana Tech 21-20 to open the season. Arkansas is 4-0 all time against the Bulldogs dating back to the first meeting in 1901, a 16-0 win at Louisiana Tech.

The game against the Bulldogs completes the Razorbacks’ nonconference schedule for the 2024 season. Arkansas is scheduled to open the season against UAPB on August 31 before visiting Oklahoma State (Sept. 7) and hosting Kent State (Sept. 14).

