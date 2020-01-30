Record Breaking Wide Receiver Visiting Arkansas This Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE — A record-breaking wide receiver from Shiloh Christian has confirmed that he will take an official visit to Arkansas this weekend.
Truitt Tollett, 6-2, 179, caught 134 passes for 2,046 yards and 30 touchdowns while also rushing six times for 11 yards and two more touchdowns in 2019. He helped lead the Saints to a state runner-up finish in Class 4A.
Tollett has offers to East Central, Ouachita Baptist and Southwest Baptist. He also is a member of the Saints basketball team.
Arkansas’ official visitors at this time.
Truitt Tollett, WR, 6-2, 179, Shiloh Christian
Andy Boykin, DL, 6-3 1/2, 306, LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County
Xavier Kelly, DL, 6-4, 305, Clemson Transfer
Kevin Compton, DB-WR, 6-2, 175, Watson Chapel
Jake Ray, TE, 6-4, 246, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
Catrell Wallace, LB, 6-5, 210, Bryant
Chandler McIntosh, LB, 6-1, 225, Joe T. Robinson
Brooks Both, LB, 6-0, 225, Harrison
Jackson Woodard, LB, 6-3, 200, Little Rock Christian