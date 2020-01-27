Recruit Targeted by Arkansas Decommits from SEC School

FAYETTEVILLE — Brownsville (Tenn.) Hayward three-star athlete Darion Williamson is among the recruits expected to be at Arkansas this weekend for an official visit.

Williamson, 6-3, 190, was visited by Arkansas assistant coach Justin Stepp last week. He decommitted from Tennessee today one day after getting back from a weekend trip to Florida State.

I am officially de-committed from The University of Tennessee…. god has an alternate route🙏🏾 — Darion Williamson4️⃣👐🏾 (@d_dub4_) January 27, 2020

Williamson committed to Tennessee on July 17. He missed much of his senior season when he tore an ACL in early October.

He was offered by Florida State on Jan. 10, Arkansas Jan. 17 and then Virginia is the latest to offer on Jan. 22.