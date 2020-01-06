Recruiting Thoughts About Sam Pittman’s New Staff

FAYETTEVILLE — All 10 on-field assistants have been reported to have been hired by Sam Pittman though there has only been an official release on six of them.

Pittman has released the names of Kendal Briles offensive coordinator and quarterbacks, wide receivers Justin Stepp, offensive linemen Brad Davis, defensive coordinator Barry Odom, linebacker Rion Rhoades and cornerbacks Sam Carter.

He also has added Jon Cooper to coach tight ends, Jimmy Smith with the running backs, Derrick LeBlanc on the defensive line and Scott Fountain with special teams though no official release has gone out on them.

Cooper comes from UCF, Smith was at Georgia State, LeBlanc coached the defensive line at Kentucky and Fountain had the same job at Georgia.

It appears that Pittman has put together a staff that can both coach and recruit. Stepp was the only one retained from the previous staff and he recruited the No. 1 wide receiver class in the nation in 2019. He’s still pursuing Marshall (Texas) wide receiver Savion Williams and others in the Class of 2020.

Briles and Odom were big-time hires for Pittman. It’s highly doubtful that Pittman could have made a better hire than Odom for multiple reasons. First, Odom was the head coach at Missouri the past four seasons and only had one losing season. In addition to being a talented defensive coordinator, Odom is someone who Pittman can lean on for head coaching tips. Odom will prove to be invaluable for PIttman.

Briles brings a lot of success to Fayetteville. He has extensive recruiting ties in the Lone Star State having played at Texas and Houston. He has coached at Houston and Baylor in addition to FAU and Florida State. He’s recruiting Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall four-star quarterback Malik Hornsby.

Davis already proved his worth on the recruiting trail landing Memphis (Tenn.) White Station offensive tackle Ray Curry Jr. and getting a visit from Memphis University School’s Marcus Henderson. He is set to receive a visit from St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic’s Jalen St. John on Jan. 17-19. Arkansas is also still recruiting Conway’s Robert Scott who is committed to Ole Miss, but didn’t sign.

Rhoades should have some very good recruiting ties to the Jayhawk Conference since he was the very successful head coach at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He has already identified several recruiting targets for January.

Sam Carter is a young coach who hit the ground running on the recruiting trail trying to identify cornerbacks. When the current dead period ends expect Carter to be active pursuing cornerbacks. One of his first offers was to Suffield Academy (Conn.) cornerback Khari Johnson who will visit on Jan. 17-19. Johnson was at the Mississippi State game in Fayetteville on an unofficial visit earlier this fall. Arkansas will have several defensive back targets on campus the Jan. 17-19 weekend.

Smith comes to Arkansas with a very good reputation among high school coaches in Georgia. Considering his background in Georgia plus Pittman and Fountain being on the staff The Peach State should be a fertile area for Arkansas.

LeBlanc is a native of Breau Bridge (La.). Louisiana has always been an important state for Arkansas in recruiting and it will very likely be in good hands with LeBlanc.

Cooper has already started identifying tight ends for both the 2020 and 2021 classes. Arkansas currently has two scholarship tight ends on campus so it’s a must they add some in recruiting.

Fountain is known for both very good special teams and an outstanding recruiter. He’s someone Pittman knows well from working together with the Bulldogs.

Overall, it appears that Pittman checked off a lot of boxes with his first staff.