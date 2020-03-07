Recruits Will Attend Junior Day at Arkansas Today

Josh Nebo and Wendell Mitchell combined for 45 points as Texas A&M drove a nail into Arkansas NCAA tournament hopes with a 77-69 win over the Hogs in College Station. A technical foul whistled on Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman with 2:51 left in the game helped seal the win for the Aggies.

A&M opened the scoring on a three pointer by Mitchell but Arkansas quickly took a 5-3 lead on a pair of jumpers by Jimmy Whitt and a free throw by Ethan Henderson. Arkansas was down 9-5 when with 13:33 left in the half when Mason Jones hit downtown three point jumper with an assist by Desi Sills.