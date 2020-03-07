Recruits Will Attend Junior Day at Arkansas Today

FAYETTEVILLE — Several recruits will be at Arkansas today to attend a Junior Day.
Some recruits have taken to Twitter about the event.
Torey Phillips, DL, 6-7, 265, Pleasant Grove, Texas (2021)
Kaleb and Kyle Knox, DB, 6-1, 185, Bryant (2021)
Gentry Williams, ATH, 6-0, 160, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla. (2022)
Keuan Parker, DB, 5-10, 170, Tulsa Booker T. Washington, Okla. (2021)
Mason Brotherton, TE, 6-4, 235, Mena (2021)
DJ Arkansas, LB, 6-2, 200, Denton Ryan, Texas (2021)
Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, LB, 6-1, 195, Kansas City Lincoln College Prep, Mo. (2021)
Michael Lunz, LB, 6-3, 230, Radcliff North Hardin, Ky. (2021)
Melvin Swindle, DL, 6-3, 303, Oklahoma City Heritage Hall, Okla. (2021)
Brock Funk, K, 5-10, 160, Bryant (2021)