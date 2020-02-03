Arkansas football season ticket renewals now underway

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is ready to lead the Razorbacks into the 2020 season and fans can make sure they have their seats by purchasing or renewing their season tickets and making their pledge to the Razorback Foundation Annual Fund beginning today.

The Razorbacks will host one of the best home schedules in history and for the first time ever play seven games inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Hogs will welcome Alabama (Oct. 10), defending national champion LSU (Oct. 17), Tennessee (Oct. 31) and Ole Miss (Nov. 14) as part of the Southeastern Conference home slate. The Pittman era begins on Sept. 5 against Nevada and the Hogs will later entertain Charleston Southern (Oct. 3) and UL-Monroe (Nov. 21) to close out the nonconference portion of the home schedule. Season ticket holders also have priority access to tickets when the Razorbacks are on the road, highlighted this fall by a trip to Notre Dame and two games in NFL stadiums – AT&T Stadium against Texas A&M (Sept. 26) and Arrowhead Stadium against Missouri (Nov. 28), the home of Super Bowl LIV champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Early Hog deadline to renew season tickets and make pledges to the Annual Fund is Feb. 28 and comes with big benefits. By renewing season tickets by Feb. 28 fans will receive the unprecedented seventh home game free. Pledging to the Razorback Foundation Annual Fund by Feb. 28 is worth 10 bonus priority points. The final renewal deadline for both season ticket renewals and pledges to the Annual Fund is March 31. Fans can learn more about the benefits of being a season ticket holder by clicking here.

For fans wanting to join the Pittman era, new season tickets can be purchased for as low as $250. To order tickets and renew Annual Fund pledges, contact the Razorback Ticket Center at raztk@uark.edu or call 800.982.4647.

