Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 6 PM, Friday

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 6 PM, Friday for parts of Central AR, including Pulaski County, and most of South AR. Within and near the watch areas severe storms will be possible. Those storms may produce scattered large hail 1″ or more in diameter and isolated very large hail up to 2.5″ in diameter. Scattered damaging wind gusts from thunderstorms up to 70 mph are also possible. Even though it is a Severe T’Storm Watch, an isolated tornado or two tornadoes are possible.
Stay Weather Aware and heed all Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.